Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 636,565 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 636,565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,162 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $22,425,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 665.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

MRO stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.