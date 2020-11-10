Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 997,629 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,629 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,791,000 after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019,822 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,090,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,896,000 after purchasing an additional 473,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,139 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

