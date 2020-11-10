TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.60 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.76.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

