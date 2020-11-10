Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. On average, analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $982.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.