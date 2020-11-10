Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.46 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 23.10%. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $364.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

