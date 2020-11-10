TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect TELA Bio to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 25.98 and a quick ratio of 24.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on TELA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

