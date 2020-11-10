Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TDS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

