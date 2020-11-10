Tenaris S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 863.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

