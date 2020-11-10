Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $113.63 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,104 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,765. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

