TFF Pharmaceuticals’ (TFFP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

