TFG Advisers LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 452,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 53,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 798,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,901,000 after acquiring an additional 239,880 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

