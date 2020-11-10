The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in The Allstate by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Allstate by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

