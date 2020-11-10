The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $93.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.