The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. William Blair also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of ALL opened at $93.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 13.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 50,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.5% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.2% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.4% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.