The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Shares Down 8.9%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.45. 1,464,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 981,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $841,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,304.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,286,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

