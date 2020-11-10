The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $123,612,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,493,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 346.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,904,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 1,478,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,942. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

