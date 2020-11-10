The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 326,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 462.2% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 82,159 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 91,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $225.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,808,514 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

