The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised The Container Store Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of TCS opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $478.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Container Store Group by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Container Store Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

