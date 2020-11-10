The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of ENSG opened at $63.76 on Friday. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,086. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4,234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 48,519 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

