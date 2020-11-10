The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $214.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

