The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.