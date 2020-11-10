The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

