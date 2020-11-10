The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 74,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 68,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

