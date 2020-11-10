The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after acquiring an additional 700,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after acquiring an additional 607,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $269.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

