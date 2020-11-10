The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 454.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 354,403 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Joint by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Joint by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

