The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The Joint has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $329.82 million, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Joint by 399.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Joint by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Joint by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.