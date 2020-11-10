The Kroger Co. (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on December 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

The Kroger has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. The Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Kroger to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

