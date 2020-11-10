The Middleby Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Middleby in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

MIDD opened at $129.02 on Monday. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 1,398.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

