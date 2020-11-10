The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 598,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,327 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

