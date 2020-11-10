The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 390,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 107,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.