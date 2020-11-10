The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $2,295,974.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,700 shares of company stock worth $64,629,826. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

