The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $2,098,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

PG opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

