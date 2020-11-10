The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.