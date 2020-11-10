The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Down 7.7%

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) shares were down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.37 and last traded at $90.39. Approximately 5,748,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,075,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.