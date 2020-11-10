The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $759.06 and last traded at $761.37. Approximately 1,628,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,699,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $819.34.

Specifically, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total transaction of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,976 shares of company stock worth $6,884,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.13.

The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $586.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

