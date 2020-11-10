The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

TRV stock opened at $134.28 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

