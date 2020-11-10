The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

