The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

