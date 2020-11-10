The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 303.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 43,748 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 3,513.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 623,679 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.