The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in The Western Union by 293.4% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 72,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,110 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WU opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

