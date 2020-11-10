Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,585,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after acquiring an additional 265,318 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

