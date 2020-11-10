THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded THK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS THKLY opened at $14.63 on Friday. THK has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.52.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

