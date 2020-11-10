Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.55.

Get Thryv alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $1,389,555.00.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.