TOKPIE (TKP) Trading 64.1% Higher This Week

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 64.1% higher against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $257,409.47 and $283.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000258 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

