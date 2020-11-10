Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price dropped 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.18. Approximately 3,688,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,556,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

TOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,779,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,458 shares of company stock worth $18,366,792. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

