TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) were down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $154.40 and last traded at $154.83. Approximately 650,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 395,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.