Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth $50,298,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Total by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $793,011,000 after acquiring an additional 523,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,692,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Total by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 666,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 186,348 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

TOT opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. Total Se has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.