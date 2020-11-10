Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 890 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,359% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $441,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $4,605,382 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after purchasing an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,247,000 after purchasing an additional 72,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

