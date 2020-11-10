TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 251.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $568.32 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.69, for a total value of $10,659,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,222 shares of company stock worth $66,643,619. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

