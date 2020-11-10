Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trimble reported strong third-quarter results driven by strength in Geospatial and Agricultural businesses. The company benefitted from positive contributions from strategic acquisitions of Viewpoint, e-Builder and SketchUp. Further, the company’s growing utilities business is contributing well to its top-line. Additionally, the company’s cost control strategies are expected to drive profitability in the near term. Further, the company’s acquisition strategy remains the key catalyst and is likely to continue driving its business growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weakness in the overall demand environment on account of the coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. Further, sluggishness in transportation sector remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $57.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,988 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $199,798.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,972 shares of company stock worth $3,022,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trimble by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 2.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after purchasing an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

